Where Entrepreneurship meets Software Engineers
My experience is your guide to jumpstart your software development career ( ≈ 10 min/podcas…
Yassine Rajallah
My experience is your guide to jumpstart your software development career ( ≈ 10 min/podcas…
Yassine Rajallah
Jun 28
What is Yassine's Newsletter?
Want to code but don't know where to start? Bookmark this guide
Listen now (18 min) | Before starting out, I'd like to take a minute to thank you for reading & sharing my last article "The gap between learning code …
Yassine Rajallah
2 hr
The gap between learning code and producing usable software
Listen now (14 min) | One of the unspoken areas about software development is building usable software. Learning how to code, coding something, and hav…
Yassine Rajallah
Jul 1
3
How to create a successful side-project: Build as a developer, Manage as a business person
Listen now (10 min) | The road to creating the first successful startup / side-project is spiky. The reasons for you to fail are endless and the reason…
Yassine Rajallah
Jun 30
1
The investor mindset: What makes or breaks a developer
Listen now (9 min) | Nowadays, the lights are shed on being a good, smart, genius developer. The first spot is reserved to the most hardworking, and of…
Yassine Rajallah
Jun 29
1
My experience is your guide to jumpstart your software development career ( ≈ 10 min/podcas…
Hey everyone! I'm Yassine. An iOS developer 👨🏽💻 for the past 3 years and an entrepreneur 👨🏽🔬 for the past 4. Over the past 3 years, I've tried …
May 26
